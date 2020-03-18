Is there a cornucopia of returns in ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) And FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares are -69.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.39% or -$0.87 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.94% and -63.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the VIAC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 05, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the VIAC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.62. The forecasts give the ViacomCBS Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.77% or 42.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -32.60% in the current quarter to $1.15, down from the $1.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.31, up 4.50% from $5.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.1 and $1.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,003,698 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,000,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,675 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

TERRELL FREDERICK, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $100000.0 at $20.00 per share on Mar 11. The Director had earlier bought another 50,450 VIAC shares valued at $1.0 million on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $19.83 per share. Seligman Nicole (Director) bought 3,500 shares at $21.50 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $75250.0 while REDSTONE SHARI, (Director) bought 35,000 shares on Feb 21 for $999769.0 with each share fetching $28.56.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), on the other hand, is trading around $1.49 with a market cap of $423.91M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at FuelCell Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 21,259 shares. Insider sales totaled 380 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.04M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.40% with a share float percentage of 199.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FuelCell Energy Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company.