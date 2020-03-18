Is Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is -60.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.63 and a high of $153.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The WYNN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $143.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.96% off the consensus price target high of $181.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 44.51% higher than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.38, the stock is -46.92% and -55.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.82 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -54.96% off its SMA200. WYNN registered -53.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -53.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.48.

The stock witnessed a -58.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.10%, and is -39.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.83% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has around 30200 employees, a market worth around $6.95B and $6.61B in sales. and $6.61B in sales Current P/E ratio is 47.49 and Fwd P/E is 8.32. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.46% and -64.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.60% in year-over-year returns.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Top Institutional Holders

673 institutions hold shares in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), with 10.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.80% while institutional investors hold 87.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.83M, and float is at 96.98M with Short Float at 5.50%. Institutions hold 78.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.02 million shares valued at $1.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.11% of the WYNN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.05 million shares valued at $1.4 billion to account for 9.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 6.19 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $859.21 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.71% of the shares totaling 6.13 million with a market value of $851.93 million.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MADDOX MATT, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that MADDOX MATT sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $120.18 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360954.0 shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Billings Craig Scott (President, CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $119.85 per share for $449438.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66451.0 shares of the WYNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, MADDOX MATT (CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $122.47 for $3.06 million. The insider now directly holds 385,954 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is -59.02% lower over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is -60.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.