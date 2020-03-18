It makes sense to watch Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) And Facebook Inc. (FB)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are -25.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.31% or $1.79 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.43% and -24.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CSCO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CSCO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.00. The forecasts give the Cisco Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.83% or 11.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $0.8, up from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.24, down -2.00% from $3.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,402,756 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,608,376. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,472 and 207,936 in purchases and sales respectively.

Martinez Maria, a EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $232659.0 at $46.53 per share on Feb 18. The EVP and CFO had earlier sold another 70,000 CSCO shares valued at $2.88 million on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $41.17 per share. Tan Irving (EVP, Chief of Operations) sold 4,079 shares at $46.52 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $189774.0 while Robbins Charles, (Chairman and CEO) sold 3,910 shares on Feb 18 for $181919.0 with each share fetching $46.53.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), on the other hand, is trading around $149.42 with a market cap of $469.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $245.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 893 times at Facebook Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 106 times and accounting for 1,917,785 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,127,423 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 787 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -681.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.9M shares after the latest sales, with -12.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.00% with a share float percentage of 2.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Facebook Inc. having a total of 3,445 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 184.02 million shares worth more than $37.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 157.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.29 billion and represent 6.54% of shares outstanding.