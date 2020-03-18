It makes sense to watch Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) And Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares are 27.03% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.04% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 35.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.55% and 141.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2016, Noble Financial recommended the HTBX stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 20, 2016. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the HTBX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The forecasts give the Heat Biologics Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.0% or 70.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.10% in the current quarter to -$0.11, up from the -$0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.51, down -46.50% from -$0.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,300,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,300,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.62 with a market cap of $33.67B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 81.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.90% with a share float percentage of 17.43B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lloyds Banking Group plc having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cambiar Investors, LLC with over 33.07 million shares worth more than $109.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Cambiar Investors, LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the investment firm holding over 26.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.79 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.