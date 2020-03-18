It makes sense to watch Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) And Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares are 30.95% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.54% or $50.86 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 30.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.51% and 23.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the REGN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on February 27, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the REGN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $491.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $465.57. The forecasts give the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $600.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $370.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.05% or -32.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.40% in the current quarter to $6.57, up from the $4.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $28.25, up 12.30% from $24.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $6.45 and $9.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $30.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 205 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,226,340 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,373,278. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 371,530 and 626,187 in purchases and sales respectively.

GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L, a Director at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $951684.0 at $475.84 per share on Mar 09. The President and Chief Scientific had earlier sold another 117,815 REGN shares valued at $55.43 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $470.47 per share. STAHL NEIL (EVP Research and Development) sold 10,349 shares at $452.26 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $4.68 million while SING GEORGE L, (Director) sold 2,400 shares on Feb 26 for $1.09 million with each share fetching $452.83.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), on the other hand, is trading around $35.33 with a market cap of $7.51B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Vornado Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 4,255 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,255 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.12M shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.00% with a share float percentage of 174.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vornado Realty Trust having a total of 697 institutions that hold shares in the company.