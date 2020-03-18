It makes sense to watch Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) And Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) shares are -43.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.07% or -$1.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.58% and -46.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 03, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the TWO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Compass Point had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 02, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TWO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.47. The forecasts give the Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.81% or 43.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.60% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.46, up 5.20% from $1.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 382,481 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 61,477. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 318,447 and 61,477 in purchases and sales respectively.

RISKEY MARY KATHRYN, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 2,533 shares worth $38502.0 at $15.20 per share on Jan 30. The General Counsel and Secretary had earlier sold another 7,090 TWO shares valued at $107839.0 on Jan 30. The shares were sold at $15.21 per share. KOEPPEN MATTHEW (Co-Chief Investment Officer) sold 5,579 shares at $15.20 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $84781.0 while GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, (Co-Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,341 shares on Jan 30 for $157155.0 with each share fetching $15.20.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), on the other hand, is trading around $14.71 with a market cap of $5.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Bausch Health Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 506,976 shares. Insider sales totaled 114,574 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.80% with a share float percentage of 351.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bausch Health Companies Inc. having a total of 531 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 26.95 million shares worth more than $806.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FIL LTD held 7.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $623.5 million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.