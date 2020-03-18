It makes sense to watch YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) And C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares are -20.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 35.33% or $0.53 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.69% and -12.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 22, 2018, Deutsche Bank recommended the YRCW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on November 09, 2018.

The stock currently trades at $2.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.25. The forecasts give the YRC Worldwide Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.08% or 49.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.40% in the current quarter to -$0.86, up from the -$1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.26, up 0.80% from -$3.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,023,397 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 291,025. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,628,755 and 78,710 in purchases and sales respectively.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), on the other hand, is trading around $64.60 with a market cap of $9.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 6,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,526 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.80% with a share float percentage of 133.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. having a total of 833 institutions that hold shares in the company.