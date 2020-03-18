Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is -56.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.56 and a high of $92.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $37.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0%.

Currently trading at $36.87, the stock is -42.01% and -49.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.7 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -53.70% off its SMA200. DFS registered -49.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.45.

The stock witnessed a -51.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.46%, and is -36.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.09% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 17200 employees, a market worth around $13.48B and $11.99B in sales. and $11.99B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.06 and Fwd P/E is 3.85. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.84% and -60.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.22 with sales reaching $2.91B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Discover Financial Services (DFS), with 41.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.51% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 365.50M, and float is at 305.73M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.74 million shares valued at $2.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the DFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 23.71 million shares valued at $2.01 billion to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.35 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $1.81 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 13.92 million with a market value of $1.18 billion.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Greene John, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Greene John bought 3,377 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $73.84 per share for a total of $249343.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27502.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Walcott Wanjiku Juanita (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC) bought a total of 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $73.95 per share for $251430.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91149.0 shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, HOCHSCHILD ROGER C (CEO and President) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $74.12 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 849,085 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) that is trading -36.49% down over the past 12 months. TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is 7.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.93% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.