Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is -2.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.69 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The NG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9%.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is 3.79% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.11 million and changing 27.70% at the moment leaves the stock 24.59% off its SMA200. NG registered 107.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.05.

The stock witnessed a -2.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.11%, and is 5.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.42% over the week and 11.68% over the month.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $3.25B. Distance from 52-week low is 137.40% and -10.61% from its 52-week high.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Analyst Forecasts

NovaGold Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2020. The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), with 89.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.17% while institutional investors hold 72.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 370.86M, and float is at 239.16M with Short Float at 5.94%. Institutions hold 52.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 24.51 million shares valued at $219.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.46% of the NG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Paulson & Company, Inc. with 21.99 million shares valued at $197.06 million to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 13.74 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $123.08 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.48% of the shares totaling 11.44 million with a market value of $102.46 million.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lang Gregory A., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Lang Gregory A. sold 62,512 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $7.68 per share for a total of $480092.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3073.0 shares.

NovaGold Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Ottewell David A. (Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 13,208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $9.72 per share for $128382.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 616056.0 shares of the NG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Ottewell David A. (Vice President & CFO) disposed off 15,289 shares at an average price of $9.34 for $142799.0. The insider now directly holds 616,056 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG).

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading 36.76% up over the past 12 months. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is -64.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.86% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.04.