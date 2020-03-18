Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Vs. Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Which Is Riskier?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares are -73.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.50% or -$0.38 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -71.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.73% and -65.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the MRO stock is a Hold, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 16, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MRO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.40. The forecasts give the Marathon Oil Corporation stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.52% or 19.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.19, down -6.90% from $0.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 637,586 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 142,022. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 622,492 and 124,959 in purchases and sales respectively.

TILLMAN LEE M, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, bought 22,500 shares worth $94660.0 at $4.21 per share on Mar 13. The Chairman, President and CEO had earlier bought another 27,500 MRO shares valued at $110000.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $4.00 per share.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), on the other hand, is trading around $37.38 with a market cap of $46.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Micron Technology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 636,592 shares. Insider sales totaled 279,801 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.39M shares after the latest sales, with 27.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.40% with a share float percentage of 1.11B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micron Technology Inc. having a total of 1,373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.47 million shares worth more than $3.71 billion. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 74.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.17 billion and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.