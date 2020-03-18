Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) picks momentum as shares drop -18.91%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is -29.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.72 and a high of $28.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $17.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.19% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -4.56% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.82, the stock is -16.31% and -23.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.42 million and changing 6.09% at the moment leaves the stock -24.52% off its SMA200. MRVL registered -5.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.92.

The stock witnessed a -25.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.83%, and is -18.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has around 5275 employees, a market worth around $14.20B and $2.70B in sales. and $2.70B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.04 and Fwd P/E is 13.19. Profit margin for the company is -15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.21% and -34.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $680.49M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Top Institutional Holders

719 institutions hold shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), with 6.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 101.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 754.71M, and float is at 664.87M with Short Float at 4.19%. Institutions hold 100.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 102.0 million shares valued at $2.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.21% of the MRVL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 100.6 million shares valued at $2.67 billion to account for 15.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 63.07 million shares representing 9.40% and valued at over $1.68 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 42.25 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Micallef Andrew, the company’s COO. SEC filings show that Micallef Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 16 at a price of $27.67 per share for a total of $276700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89899.0 shares.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Micallef Andrew (COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $25.87 per share for $258700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98291.0 shares of the MRVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, MURPHY MATTHEW J (CEO and President) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $23.70 for $355500.0. The insider now directly holds 128,040 shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL).

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 28.60% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.11% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.