Medtronic plc (MDT) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is -29.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.30 and a high of $122.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDT stock was last observed hovering at around $77.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.78% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.02% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 29.02% higher than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.21, the stock is -20.54% and -27.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.46 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -25.11% off its SMA200. MDT registered -12.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.05.

The stock witnessed a -31.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.34%, and is -16.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.59% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Medtronic plc (MDT) has around 90071 employees, a market worth around $117.73B and $31.06B in sales. and $31.06B in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.53 and Fwd P/E is 13.35. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.12% and -34.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Medtronic plc (MDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medtronic plc (MDT) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medtronic plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.61 with sales reaching $8.38B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Top Institutional Holders

2,435 institutions hold shares in Medtronic plc (MDT), with 951.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 85.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.47B, and float is at 1.34B with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 85.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 114.62 million shares valued at $13.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the MDT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 109.56 million shares valued at $12.43 billion to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 68.77 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $7.8 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 57.86 million with a market value of $6.56 billion.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Medtronic plc (MDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ISHRAK OMAR, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that ISHRAK OMAR bought 8,771 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $113.68 per share for a total of $997087.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 605190.0 shares.

Medtronic plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Kuntz Richard (SVP & Chief Medical & Science) sold a total of 50,856 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $113.58 per share for $5.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71013.0 shares of the MDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, ANDERSON RICHARD H (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $113.29 for $566450.0. The insider now directly holds 95,231 shares of Medtronic plc (MDT).

Medtronic plc (MDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -29.55% down over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 0.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.87% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.