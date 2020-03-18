Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) picks momentum as shares drop -7.95%

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) is -43.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $3.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -19.57% and -34.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.26 million and changing 29.99% at the moment leaves the stock -49.45% off its SMA200. MBRX registered -58.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0300.

The stock witnessed a -31.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.01%, and is -7.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.73% over the week and 14.92% over the month.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $29.77M. Distance from 52-week low is 61.02% and -83.49% from its 52-week high.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11. The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX), with 5.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.99% while institutional investors hold 26.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.23M, and float is at 46.32M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 22.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.6 million shares valued at $2.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.69% of the MBRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.01 million shares valued at $921838.0 to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 150038.0 shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $137299.0, while Truist Financial Corp holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 140000.0 with a market value of $128114.0.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -42.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -86.06% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.55.