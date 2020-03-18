Finance

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Vs. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Updated Outlook

By Sue Brooks

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares are -11.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.25% or $3.72 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.09% and -18.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the MDLZ stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Reiterated the stock as a Overweight on January 28, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the MDLZ stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.74. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.41.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $0.66, up from the $0.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.66, up 2.60% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 758,637 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 632,680. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 438,580 and 198,742 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hargrove Robin S., a EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty at the company, sold 12,500 shares worth $720875.0 at $57.67 per share on Feb 03. The EVP and President AMEA had earlier sold another 7,682 MDLZ shares valued at $452547.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $58.91 per share. Gruber Vinzenz P. (EVP and President, Europe) sold 40,377 shares at $56.68 per share on Sep 06 for a total of $2.29 million while Brusadelli Maurizio, (EVP and President AMEA) sold 39,882 shares on Jun 13 for $2.17 million with each share fetching $54.52.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.42 with a market cap of $49.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 21.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 16.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Finance

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

Winifred Gerald - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) is -59.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.60 and a high...
Read more
Finance

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Andrew Francis - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is -58.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high...
Read more
Finance

Unsafe At Current Price? – Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Sue Brooks - 0
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) shares are -14.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.76% or -$0.5 lower in the...
Read more

Read More

Is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Getting More Institutional Investors?

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is 4.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.80 and a high of...
Read more

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) is 579.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Teradata Corporation (TDC), T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) shares are -23.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.85% or -$0.82 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Vs. Aptiv PLC (APTV): Updated Outlook

News Richard Addington - 0
Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares are 2.02% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.49% or $0.65 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) makes 12.14% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is -82.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us