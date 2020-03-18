Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Vs. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Updated Outlook

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares are -11.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.25% or $3.72 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.09% and -18.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the MDLZ stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Reiterated the stock as a Overweight on January 28, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the MDLZ stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.74. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.41.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $0.66, up from the $0.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.66, up 2.60% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 758,637 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 632,680. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 438,580 and 198,742 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hargrove Robin S., a EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty at the company, sold 12,500 shares worth $720875.0 at $57.67 per share on Feb 03. The EVP and President AMEA had earlier sold another 7,682 MDLZ shares valued at $452547.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $58.91 per share. Gruber Vinzenz P. (EVP and President, Europe) sold 40,377 shares at $56.68 per share on Sep 06 for a total of $2.29 million while Brusadelli Maurizio, (EVP and President AMEA) sold 39,882 shares on Jun 13 for $2.17 million with each share fetching $54.52.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.42 with a market cap of $49.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 21.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 16.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company.