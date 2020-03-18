Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) makes 12.14% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is -82.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $4.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -96.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is -64.63% and -76.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.5 million and changing 35.18% at the moment leaves the stock -77.51% off its SMA200. NBR registered -86.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.18.

The stock witnessed a -78.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.02%, and is 12.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.49% over the week and 18.93% over the month.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $256.72M and $3.04B in sales. and $3.04B in sales Profit margin for the company is -24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.16% and -87.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nabors Industries Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $713.84M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Top Institutional Holders

309 institutions hold shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), with 28.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.69% while institutional investors hold 85.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 520.31M, and float is at 391.69M with Short Float at 9.00%. Institutions hold 79.31% of the Float.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PETRELLO ANTHONY G, the company’s CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that PETRELLO ANTHONY G bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $14.21 per share for a total of $9950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 900.0 shares.

Nabors Industries Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that PETRELLO ANTHONY G (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $14.25 per share for $2850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 200.0 shares of the NBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Restrepo William J (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 7,230 shares at an average price of $13.78 for $99602.0. The insider now directly holds 7,230 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR).

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is -82.73% lower over the past 12 months. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is -84.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.41% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.92.