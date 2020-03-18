National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Vs. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Which Is Riskier?

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) shares are -34.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.98% or -$2.62 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.50% and -38.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the NNN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 10, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $34.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.80% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.72, up 5.70% from $1.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 358,069 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 157,510. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 234,154 and 103,543 in purchases and sales respectively.

HABICHT KEVIN B, a EVP & CFO at the company, sold 19,673 shares worth $845608.0 at $42.98 per share on Mar 12. The Executive Officer had earlier sold another 11,835 NNN shares valued at $508905.0 on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $43.00 per share. WHITEHURST JULIAN E (President and CEO) sold 16,103 shares at $48.87 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $786921.0 while Bayer Paul Eugene, (Executive Officer) sold 5,734 shares on Feb 26 for $330734.0 with each share fetching $57.68.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), on the other hand, is trading around $12.63 with a market cap of $1.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at 8×8 Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 652,806 shares. Insider sales totaled 387,266 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.33M shares after the latest sales, with 19.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 99.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 8×8 Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company.