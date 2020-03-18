New Gold Inc. (NGD) picks momentum as shares drop -17.25%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) is -29.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $1.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.33% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is -21.82% and -28.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.57 million and changing 23.61% at the moment leaves the stock -36.92% off its SMA200. NGD registered -27.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.98.

The stock witnessed a -18.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.88%, and is -17.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.23% over the week and 13.03% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1267 employees, a market worth around $492.89M and $630.60M in sales. and $630.60M in sales Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.11% and -60.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $217.32M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 55.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.20% in year-over-year returns.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in New Gold Inc. (NGD), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 59.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 799.11M, and float is at 674.85M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 59.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 75.61 million shares valued at $66.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.19% of the NGD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 43.63 million shares valued at $38.39 million to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Exor Investments (UK) LLP which holds 30.98 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $27.26 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 26.43 million with a market value of $23.26 million.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading 36.76% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -23.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.9% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.74.