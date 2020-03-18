NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) And Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Saying Scary Stuff?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) shares are -80.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.74% or -$0.6 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -79.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -42.40% and -77.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Raymond James recommended the NGL stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 16, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the NGL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.79. The forecasts give the NGL Energy Partners LP stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.38% or 38.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.42, down -37.30% from $2.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 770,780 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 135,634. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 393,000 and 46,916 in purchases and sales respectively.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $94721.0 at $6.31 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 25,000 NGL shares valued at $75000.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $3.00 per share. KRIMBILL H MICHAEL (Chief Executive Officer) bought 10,000 shares at $6.40 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $64000.0 while Karlovich Robert W III, (CFO, Exec VP) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 06 for $64850.0 with each share fetching $6.49.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), on the other hand, is trading around $238.32 with a market cap of $66.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $347.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $22.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Anthem Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 256,168 shares. Insider sales totaled 112,802 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 502.14k shares after the latest sales, with 74.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.40% with a share float percentage of 251.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anthem Inc. having a total of 1,525 institutions that hold shares in the company.