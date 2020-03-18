PolyOne Corporation (POL) And Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Saying Scary Stuff?

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) shares are -59.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.16% or -$0.33 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -51.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.29% and -52.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 16, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the POL stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 14, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the POL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.56. The forecasts give the PolyOne Corporation stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.4% or 53.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.82, up 0.70% from $1.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.45 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 231,262 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 46,683. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 80,853 and 22,802 in purchases and sales respectively.

Midea M. John Jr., a SVP, Glbl Ops & Process Imprv at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $17755.0 at $17.76 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 9,000 POL shares valued at $121650.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $13.52 per share.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), on the other hand, is trading around $3.15 with a market cap of $162.67M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Fossil Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 255,008 shares. Insider sales totaled 33,587 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.45M shares after the latest sales, with 6.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 46.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fossil Group Inc. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company.