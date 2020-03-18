Positives for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) as stock loss in recent trading

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is -52.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.92 and a high of $88.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $38.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.41%.

Currently trading at $35.39, the stock is -48.80% and -53.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.23 million and changing -8.79% at the moment leaves the stock -50.50% off its SMA200. PLNT registered -47.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.29.

The stock witnessed a -59.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.30%, and is -43.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.75% over the week and 9.08% over the month.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has around 1464 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $688.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.15 and Fwd P/E is 15.19. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.46% and -60.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Planet Fitness Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $165.05M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.90% in year-over-year returns.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Top Institutional Holders

422 institutions hold shares in Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), with 120.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 105.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.74M, and float is at 78.46M with Short Float at 5.04%. Institutions hold 105.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.34 million shares valued at $622.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the PLNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.74 million shares valued at $428.34 million to account for 7.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.12 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $382.03 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.47% of the shares totaling 4.3 million with a market value of $320.81 million.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller Craig Jeffrey, the company’s Chief Digital & Information Of. SEC filings show that Miller Craig Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $53.18 per share for a total of $106350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7580.0 shares.

Planet Fitness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Rondeau Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $50.67 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68604.0 shares of the PLNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, LIVELY DORVIN D (President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $49.93 for $499284.0. The insider now directly holds 44,007 shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Who are the competitors?

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) is -88.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company's stock has fallen -10.63% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.