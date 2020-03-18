Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Vs. CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL): Which Is Riskier?

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares are -35.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.36% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -42.33% and -56.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, DA Davidson recommended the RDFN stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on February 28, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the RDFN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.17. The forecasts give the Redfin Corporation stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.52% or 40.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.76, down from the -$0.74 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.74, up 39.00% from -$0.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 72 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 447,467 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 662,999. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 176,187 and 251,809 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nielsen Christopher John, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $89370.0 at $29.79 per share on Feb 26. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 5,000 RDFN shares valued at $135350.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $27.07 per share. KELMAN GLENN (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares at $32.11 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $642149.0 while Wiener Adam, (Chief Growth Officer) sold 17,500 shares on Feb 20 for $560000.0 with each share fetching $32.00.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.45 with a market cap of $90.68M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at CBL & Associates Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 35,942,914 shares. Insider sales totaled 69,141 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.78M shares after the latest sales, with 46.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.50% with a share float percentage of 157.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBL & Associates Properties Inc. having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.54 million shares worth more than $27.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP, with the investment firm holding over 9.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.8 million and represent 5.31% of shares outstanding.