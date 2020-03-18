Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Aptiv PLC (APTV), Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) shares are -49.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.50% or -$2.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.85% down YTD and -48.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.68% and -45.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the APTV stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cleveland Research had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the APTV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.40. The forecasts give the Aptiv PLC stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.08% or 19.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.70% in the current quarter to $0.78, down from the $1.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.77, up 2.20% from $4.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.94 and $1.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 390,876 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 202,110. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 367,510 and 165,315 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHERBIN DAVID M, a SVP, GC & Secretary at the company, sold 5,500 shares worth $506385.0 at $92.07 per share on Dec 04. The SVP & CTO had earlier sold another 2,700 APTV shares valued at $239571.0 on Jan 15. The shares were sold at $88.73 per share.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY), on the other hand, is trading around $1.84 with a market cap of $190.45M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 972502.0 shares worth more than $2.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 528582.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.