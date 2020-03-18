Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares are -71.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.69% or -$1.25 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -71.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -54.85% and -71.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the BLMN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 12, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BLMN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.43. The forecasts give the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.48% or 72.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.60% in the current quarter to $0.79, up from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.83, up 1.50% from $1.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.38 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 914,451 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 664,216. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 335,622 and 112,726 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH ELIZABETH A, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 8,692 shares worth $172536.0 at $19.85 per share on May 08. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 427,884 BLMN shares valued at $8.45 million on May 09. The shares were sold at $19.75 per share. SMITH ELIZABETH A (Executive Chairman) sold 42,140 shares at $20.00 per share on May 07 for a total of $842800.0 while SMITH ELIZABETH A, (Executive Chairman) sold 65,486 shares on May 06 for $1.31 million with each share fetching $20.00.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), on the other hand, is trading around $73.74 with a market cap of $33.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $108.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at Eaton Corporation plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 279,058 shares. Insider sales totaled 237,002 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 48 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.01M shares after the latest sales, with 9.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.80% with a share float percentage of 412.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eaton Corporation plc having a total of 1,544 institutions that hold shares in the company.