Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: DaVita Inc. (DVA), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) shares are 0.13% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.73% or $3.39 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 3.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.33% and -12.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, Raymond James recommended the DVA stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the DVA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $75.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $84.80. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.4.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.00% in the current quarter to $1.48, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.09, up 2.20% from $5.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.51 and $1.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 290,357 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 65,819. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 40,254 in purchases and sales respectively.

NEHRA JOHN M, a Director at the company, sold 11,806 shares worth $950265.0 at $80.49 per share on Feb 27. The Director had earlier sold another 7,694 DVA shares valued at $621214.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $80.74 per share.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), on the other hand, is trading around $3.30 with a market cap of $22.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 68.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.60% with a share float percentage of 2.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.42 million shares worth more than $34.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.01 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.