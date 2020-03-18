Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: General Mills Inc. (GIS), Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares are 11.41% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.78% or $6.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 15.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.32% and 11.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the GIS stock is a Hold, while earlier, CFRA had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $59.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.17. The forecasts give the General Mills Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 8.2% or -32.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.00% in the current quarter to $0.76, down from the $0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.36, up 1.90% from $3.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.83 and $0.92. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 651,289 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 539,682. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,232 and 15,685 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nudi Jonathon, a Group President at the company, sold 18,951 shares worth $1.03 million at $54.52 per share on Oct 14. The Chief Human Resources Officer had earlier sold another 15,582 GIS shares valued at $855452.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $54.90 per share. Bruce Kofi A (Controller) sold 15,582 shares at $54.33 per share on Sep 20 for a total of $846497.0 while Church John R, (Chief SC & GBS Officer) sold 4,719 shares on Apr 03 for $239631.0 with each share fetching $50.78.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), on the other hand, is trading around $44.86 with a market cap of $47.93B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Applied Materials Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 1,909,528 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,955,616 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.27M shares after the latest sales, with 34.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.80% with a share float percentage of 914.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Materials Inc. having a total of 1,647 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 73.5 million shares worth more than $4.49 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 69.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.22 billion and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.