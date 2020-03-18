Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), Rollins Inc. (ROL)

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares are 1.81% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.28% or $21.99 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 5.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.11% and -19.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the NOW stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 30, 2020. 36 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the NOW stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 36 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 27 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $287.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $359.65. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.08.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.30% in the current quarter to $0.96, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.23, up 28.70% from $3.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 120 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 351 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 483,684 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 912,780. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 122,857 and 233,614 in purchases and sales respectively.

Desai Chirantan Jitendra, a Chief Product Officer at the company, sold 10,600 shares worth $3.75 million at $354.18 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier sold another 26,000 NOW shares valued at $7.11 million on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $273.56 per share. Schneider David (PRESIDENT, GLOBAL CUSTOMER OPS) sold 4,745 shares at $358.75 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $1.7 million while Desai Chirantan Jitendra, (Chief Product Officer) sold 10,603 shares on Feb 19 for $3.8 million with each share fetching $358.00.

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL), on the other hand, is trading around $38.11 with a market cap of $13.97B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.33 and spell out a less modest performance – a -4.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Rollins Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 152,505 shares. Insider sales totaled 416,485 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 186.95M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.60% with a share float percentage of 141.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rollins Inc. having a total of 589 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.28 million shares worth more than $802.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 10.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $450.84 million and represent 3.31% of shares outstanding.