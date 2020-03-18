Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), Visa Inc. (V)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are -32.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.67% or $0.39 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -33.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.22% and -33.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Barclays recommended the SBUX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Stephens had Resumed the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 29, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $58.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $89.71. The forecasts give the Starbucks Corporation stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.83% or 20.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.90% in the current quarter to $0.5, down from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.84, up 4.40% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 544,478 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 404,198. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,756 and 14,950 in purchases and sales respectively.

ULLMAN MYRON E III, a Director at the company, sold 4,252 shares worth $331316.0 at $77.92 per share on Mar 02. The svp chief accounting officer had earlier sold another 2,000 SBUX shares valued at $140280.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $70.14 per share. ULLMAN MYRON E III (Director) sold 4,252 shares at $85.17 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $362143.0 while ULLMAN MYRON E III, (Director) sold 4,252 shares on Jan 02 for $374686.0 with each share fetching $88.12.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), on the other hand, is trading around $157.89 with a market cap of $366.47B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $226.24 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 80 times at Visa Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 682,680 shares. Insider sales totaled 423,154 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.25M shares after the latest sales, with 14.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.30% with a share float percentage of 1.69B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visa Inc. having a total of 3,499 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 147.94 million shares worth more than $27.8 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 125.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.53 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.