Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares are -4.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.83% or $8.46 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.66% down YTD and -4.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.92% and 2.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, MKM Partners recommended the TTWO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the TTWO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $116.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $132.04. The forecasts give the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock a price target range of $147.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $107.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.77% or -8.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.90% in the current quarter to $0.88, up from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.71, down -3.10% from $4.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 715,055 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 557,929. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,701 and 10,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sheresky Michael, a Director at the company, sold 226 shares worth $27913.0 at $123.51 per share on Nov 18. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 TTWO shares valued at $1.13 million on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $113.06 per share. Emerson Daniel P (Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,500 shares at $126.77 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $570470.0 while Sheresky Michael, (Director) sold 226 shares on Aug 13 for $28677.0 with each share fetching $126.89.

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN), on the other hand, is trading around $17.50 with a market cap of $2.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.26 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.6 million. This represented a 99.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $850.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.7 billion from $8.64 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $393.6 million, significantly higher than the $379.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$825.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Trinity Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 4,456,523 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,425 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.82M shares after the latest sales, with -361.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 116.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trinity Industries Inc. having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with over 24.89 million shares worth more than $551.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. held 20.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.78 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.