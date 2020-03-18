Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares are 136.02% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 37.88% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 82.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 86.92% and 125.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the WTRH stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on October 23, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the WTRH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The forecasts give the Waitr Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.0% or 24.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.18, up from the -$0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.89, up 2.20% from -$4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and -$0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 587,328 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 251,209. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,683 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 61,750 WTRH shares valued at $23057.0 on Nov 20. The shares were sold at $0.37 per share.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), on the other hand, is trading around $4.90 with a market cap of $53.83B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.40% with a share float percentage of 5.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. having a total of 497 institutions that hold shares in the company.