Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT), Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares are -65.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.26% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -63.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -40.58% and -58.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Wedbush recommended the AIMT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AIMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.82. The forecasts give the Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.56% or 47.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$1.18, down from the -$0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.17 and -$0.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 162,450 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 81,731. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 108,690 and 53,780 in purchases and sales respectively.

BJERKHOLT ERIC, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $15100.0 at $15.10 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Commercial Officer had earlier bought another 3,000 AIMT shares valued at $44266.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $14.76 per share. Dallas Jayson Donald Alexander (President and CEO) bought 2,665 shares at $18.74 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $49934.0 while BJERKHOLT ERIC, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 09 for $18970.0 with each share fetching $18.97.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), on the other hand, is trading around $5.55 with a market cap of $990.12M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at Dana Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 637,439 shares. Insider sales totaled 338,978 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.18M shares after the latest sales, with 5.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 142.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dana Incorporated having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.19 million shares worth more than $331.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $243.24 million and represent 9.28% of shares outstanding.