Stocks that are not receiving major attention: GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares are -31.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 21.58% or $1.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.26% and -17.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the EAF stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 13, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the EAF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.60. The forecasts give the GrafTech International Ltd. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.94% or 20.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.90% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.13, down -14.60% from $2.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,223,546. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BCP GP Ltd, a Director at the company, sold 30,223,546 shares worth $396.68 million at $13.13 per share on Dec 05. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 EAF shares valued at $37661.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $7.53 per share.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK), on the other hand, is trading around $11.15 with a market cap of $1.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at Hostess Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 2,177,511 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,102,537 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.09M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 111.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hostess Brands Inc. having a total of 268 institutions that hold shares in the company.