Stocks that are not receiving major attention: ITT Inc. (ITT), Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) shares are -39.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.91% or $1.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.38% and -36.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the ITT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ITT stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $77.82. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.95.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $0.8, down from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.87, down -1.10% from $3.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.9 and $1.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 220,400 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 175,080. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 126,161 and 52,081 in purchases and sales respectively.

MACINNIS FRANK T, a Director at the company, sold 420 shares worth $29051.0 at $69.17 per share on Nov 22. The Director had earlier sold another 2,399 ITT shares valued at $173587.0 on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $72.36 per share. Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth sold 5,978 shares at $69.00 per share on Nov 21 for a total of $412482.0 while Batliwala Farrokh, sold 4,400 shares on Nov 05 for $305844.0 with each share fetching $69.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.98 with a market cap of $1.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 972,894 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,572 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.44M shares after the latest sales, with 302.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.60% with a share float percentage of 113.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 21.52 million shares worth more than $103.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fosun International Ltd held 14.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.15 million and represent 11.02% of shares outstanding.