Stocks that are not receiving major attention: OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) shares are -31.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.62% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.80% and -34.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the OGE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 12, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the OGE stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.67. The forecasts give the OGE Energy Corp. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.38% or 10.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -35.70% in the current quarter to $0.23, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.26, up 5.70% from $2.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 287,164 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 107,777. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 286,565 and 104,037 in purchases and sales respectively.

WALWORTH CHARLES B, a Treasurer at the company, sold 705 shares worth $30181.0 at $42.81 per share on Aug 14. The VP- T&D Operations (OG&E) had earlier bought another 1,010 OGE shares valued at $31826.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $31.51 per share.

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), on the other hand, is trading around $8.35 with a market cap of $923.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Hercules Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 513,305 shares. Insider sales totaled 180,470 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.96M shares after the latest sales, with 21.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.28% with a share float percentage of 107.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hercules Capital Inc. having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with over 3.51 million shares worth more than $49.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd held 3.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 2.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.0 million and represent 2.13% of shares outstanding.