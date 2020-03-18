Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Athersys Inc. (ATHX), Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares are 18.70% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 23.73% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.35% down YTD and 17.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.96% and 17.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the ATHX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dawson James had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 26, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ATHX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.50. The forecasts give the Athersys Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.73% or 75.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.31, down -95.40% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 629,040 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 259,522. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 30,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Harrington John J, a Exec Vice Pres and CSO at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $6103.0 at $1.22 per share on Dec 17. The President and COO had earlier sold another 30,000 ATHX shares valued at $35202.0 on Dec 18. The shares were sold at $1.17 per share. Harrington John J (Exec Vice Pres and CSO) sold 5,000 shares at $1.24 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $6185.0 while Lehmann William JR, (President and COO) sold 30,000 shares on Sep 18 for $43260.0 with each share fetching $1.44.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), on the other hand, is trading around $19.86 with a market cap of $4.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $56.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $69.0 million. This represented a 97.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.43 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.68 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.66 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at Athene Holding Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 51 times and accounting for 284,748 shares. Insider sales totaled 106,142 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 69.38M shares after the latest sales, with 107.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.80% with a share float percentage of 127.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athene Holding Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.91 million shares worth more than $654.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 12.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $600.21 million and represent 8.91% of shares outstanding.