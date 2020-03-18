News

Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Commercial Metals Company (CMC), Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

By Winifred Gerald

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) shares are -40.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.91% or $0.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.70% and -36.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the CMC stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $13.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.03. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.69.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.20% in the current quarter to $0.49, up from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.35, down -1.90% from $2.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 506,657 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 170,449. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 49,415 and 2,944 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.14 with a market cap of $243.38M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Gogo Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 88,446 shares. Insider sales totaled 29,720 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 33.43M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.80% with a share float percentage of 54.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gogo Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are North Peak Capital Management, LLC with over 6.25 million shares worth more than $40.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, North Peak Capital Management, LLC held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.56 million and represent 6.66% of shares outstanding.

