Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Navistar International Corporation (NAV), Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) shares are -33.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.18% or -$3.45 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.85% and -48.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the NAV stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Loop Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 03, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the NAV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.78. The forecasts give the Navistar International Corporation stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.16% or 31.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -56.50% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the -$0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.38, down -16.60% from $2.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.96 and $1.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 255,909 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 196,260. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 82,139 and 74,489 in purchases and sales respectively.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI), on the other hand, is trading around $5.73 with a market cap of $391.65M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.17 and spell out a less modest performance – a -10.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Owens & Minor Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 68,201 shares. Insider sales totaled 83,123 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.26M shares after the latest sales, with 2.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 60.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Owens & Minor Inc. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company.