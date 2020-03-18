Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are -71.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.17% or -$1.21 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -70.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -68.17% and -80.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2019, Jefferies recommended the PENN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 31, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PENN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.55. The forecasts give the Penn National Gaming Inc. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.63% or 65.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 89.20% in the current quarter to $0.61, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.23, up 4.00% from $1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 344,962 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,050,806. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 267,290 and 344,441 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reibstein Saul, a Director at the company, sold 40,000 shares worth $1.15 million at $28.67 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 PENN shares valued at $21310.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $21.31 per share. Reibstein Saul (Director) bought 3,000 shares at $17.30 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $51900.0 while HANDLER DAVID A, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 14 for $170000.0 with each share fetching $17.00.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), on the other hand, is trading around $5.96 with a market cap of $2.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 45.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.46% with a share float percentage of 181.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 347 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.42 million shares worth more than $72.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.06 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.