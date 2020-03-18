Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), HP Inc. (HPQ)

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares are -11.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.78% or $2.86 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.59% and -28.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the WORK stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the WORK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.68. The forecasts give the Slack Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.46% or -65.83%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.2, up 33.80% from -$0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 149 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 715 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 394,662,878 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 283,022,630. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,359,672 and 7,712,566 in purchases and sales respectively.

Butterfield Stewart, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $45608.0 at $18.24 per share on Mar 13. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 25 WORK shares valued at $526.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $21.02 per share. Butterfield Stewart (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,500 shares at $23.05 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $57637.0 while Henderson Cal, (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,500 shares on Mar 12 for $33946.0 with each share fetching $22.63.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), on the other hand, is trading around $14.40 with a market cap of $22.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at HP Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 1,989,503 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,150,287 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.83M shares after the latest sales, with 83.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 1.43B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HP Inc. having a total of 1,293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 129.73 million shares worth more than $2.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 118.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.44 billion and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.