Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) shares are -56.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.32% or $0.55 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.88% and -53.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 20, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the SNV stock is a In-line, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 27, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SNV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.88. The forecasts give the Synovus Financial Corp. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.26% or 18.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.79, down from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.33, down -4.30% from $3.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 196,704 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 84,586. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 168,732 and 67,971 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stelling Kessel D, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $233000.0 at $23.30 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 2,120 SNV shares valued at $50308.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $23.73 per share. Blair Kevin S. (President and COO) bought 4,413 shares at $22.63 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $99866.0 while Stallworth John L., (Director) bought 2,200 shares on Mar 09 for $49786.0 with each share fetching $22.63.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX), on the other hand, is trading around $19.68 with a market cap of $4.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Xerox Holdings Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 562,695 shares. Insider sales totaled 420,073 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.16M shares after the latest sales, with 2.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 203.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xerox Holdings Corporation having a total of 694 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 23.46 million shares worth more than $701.57 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 10.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $688.77 million and represent 10.65% of shares outstanding.