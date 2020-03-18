Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO), Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are -72.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.97% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.08% down YTD and -71.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.20% and -71.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 01, 2019, Alliance Global Partners recommended the TTOO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Janney had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 26, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the TTOO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.42. The forecasts give the T2 Biosystems Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.6% or 80.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.40% in the current quarter to -$0.24, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.9, up 82.10% from -$1.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 318,286 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 148,765. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 263,286 and 125,295 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gibbs Michael Terrence, a General Counsel at the company, sold 5,808 shares worth $4763.0 at $0.82 per share on Feb 24. The SVP, Operations had earlier sold another 5,808 TTOO shares valued at $4763.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $0.82 per share. Lowery Thomas J. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 5,808 shares at $0.82 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $4763.0 while Sprague John M, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,166 shares on Feb 24 for $3416.0 with each share fetching $0.82.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.69 with a market cap of $298.42M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KOS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $29.51 million. This represented a 93.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $460.21 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.32 billion from $4.47 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $628.15 million, significantly higher than the $260.49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $276.14 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Kosmos Energy Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 1,425,712 shares. Insider sales totaled 414,445 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.82M shares after the latest sales, with 8.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 386.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 52.73 million shares worth more than $300.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 35.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $203.75 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.