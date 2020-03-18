Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), The Boeing Company (BA)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are -8.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.19% or $3.17 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.71% and -24.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the AMD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Northland Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 13, 2020. 38 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AMD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 38 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.34. The forecasts give the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.55% or -423.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.15, up 30.00% from $0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 77 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,682,590 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,390,267. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 692,358 and 753,434 in purchases and sales respectively.

KUMAR DEVINDER, a SVP, CFO & Treasurer at the company, sold 62,764 shares worth $3.06 million at $48.82 per share on Mar 03. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 150,000 AMD shares valued at $6.68 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $44.53 per share. Norrod Forrest Eugene (SVP & GM DESG) sold 75,000 shares at $46.02 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $3.45 million while KUMAR DEVINDER, (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 62,764 shares on Feb 20 for $3.66 million with each share fetching $58.24.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), on the other hand, is trading around $124.14 with a market cap of $85.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $322.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at The Boeing Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 110,827 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,890 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 596.94k shares after the latest sales, with 22.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.60% with a share float percentage of 562.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Boeing Company having a total of 2,611 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.78 million shares worth more than $13.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.24 billion and represent 6.13% of shares outstanding.