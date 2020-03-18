Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Aflac Incorporated (AFL), Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) shares are -43.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.00% or $1.16 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.13% and -42.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the AFL stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on July 29, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the AFL stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.54. The forecasts give the Aflac Incorporated stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.75% or 5.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $1.12, up from the $1.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.44, down -1.80% from $4.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.1 and $1.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,400,342 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,052,205. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,093,420 and 788,743 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAKE CHARLES D II, a Chairman and Rep. Director at the company, sold 16,530 shares worth $856414.0 at $51.81 per share on Feb 18. The Pres., and Rep. Director had earlier sold another 1,467 AFL shares valued at $75917.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $51.75 per share. LAKE CHARLES D II (Chairman and Rep. Director) sold 22,642 shares at $52.68 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $1.19 million while BEAVER STEVEN KENT, (SVP, CFO, Aflac US) sold 5,660 shares on Dec 09 for $300157.0 with each share fetching $53.03.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), on the other hand, is trading around $311.81 with a market cap of $166.67B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $358.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 105 times at Adobe Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 598,444 shares. Insider sales totaled 400,806 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 67 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.4M shares after the latest sales, with 53.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.90% with a share float percentage of 476.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adobe Inc. having a total of 2,376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.58 million shares worth more than $12.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 35.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.7 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.