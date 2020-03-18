Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) shares are -19.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.70% or $12.23 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.83% and -18.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 29, 2019, Loop Capital recommended the ADI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ADI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $95.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $132.65. The forecasts give the Analog Devices Inc. stock a price target range of $146.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.63% or 4.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $1.1, down from the $1.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.74, down -6.40% from $5.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.12 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 84 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 367,769 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 387,735. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 95,276 and 98,066 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROCHE VINCENT, a President & CEO at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $1.09 million at $109.16 per share on Mar 02. The SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def had earlier sold another 883 ADI shares valued at $88300.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $100.00 per share. CHAMPY JAMES (Director) sold 4,100 shares at $123.00 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $504300.0 while ROCHE VINCENT, (President & CEO) sold 10,000 shares on Feb 03 for $1.1 million with each share fetching $110.07.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), on the other hand, is trading around $12.86 with a market cap of $1.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 2,186,359 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,258 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.76M shares after the latest sales, with 4.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.00% with a share float percentage of 79.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation having a total of 437 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $358.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.79 million and represent 8.87% of shares outstanding.