Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Pinterest Inc. (PINS), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares are -32.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.68% or $1.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.43% and -45.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, Loop Capital recommended the PINS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Loop Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 05, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the PINS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.05. The forecasts give the Pinterest Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.86% or 45.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 33.20% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 94,250,512 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 80,911,133. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 58,647,403 and 58,565,116 in purchases and sales respectively.

Silbermann Benjamin, a Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F at the company, sold 66,500 shares worth $1.3 million at $19.54 per share on Mar 04. The Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F had earlier sold another 37,760 PINS shares valued at $725321.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $19.21 per share. Flores Christine (General Counsel) sold 6,250 shares at $19.54 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $122098.0 while Silbermann Benjamin, (Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F) sold 66,500 shares on Mar 03 for $1.31 million with each share fetching $19.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), on the other hand, is trading around $48.54 with a market cap of $260.94B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited having a total of 1,279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 70.82 million shares worth more than $4.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 1.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 62.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.66 billion and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.