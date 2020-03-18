Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Hasbro Inc. (HAS)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) shares are -16.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.48% or $5.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.16% and -26.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Raymond James recommended the SPGI stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 27, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SPGI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $227.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $307.64. The forecasts give the S&P Global Inc. stock a price target range of $325.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $250.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.95% or 8.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.10% in the current quarter to $2.35, up from the $2.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.29, up 5.30% from $9.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.24 and $2.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 92 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 158,683 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 139,365. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 138,762 and 66,275 in purchases and sales respectively.

Peterson Douglas L., a CEO & President at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $1.57 million at $261.53 per share on Nov 15. The CEO, S&P Dow Jones Indices had earlier sold another 1,098 SPGI shares valued at $287786.0 on Nov 15. The shares were sold at $262.10 per share. Steenbergen Ewout L (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,760 shares at $254.56 per share on Oct 31 for a total of $448026.0 while Cafferillo Nicholas, (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,219 shares on Oct 31 for $830180.0 with each share fetching $257.90.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), on the other hand, is trading around $46.75 with a market cap of $7.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $104.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Hasbro Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 43,092 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,467 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.15M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.80% with a share float percentage of 126.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hasbro Inc. having a total of 917 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 16.18 million shares worth more than $1.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 billion and represent 11.47% of shares outstanding.