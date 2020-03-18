Summarizing The Case For Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) shares are -8.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.37% or $25.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -7.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.72% and -4.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Raymond James recommended the BDX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BDX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $248.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $273.85. The forecasts give the Becton Dickinson and Company stock a price target range of $290.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $255.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 14.3% or 2.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $2.5, down from the $2.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.97, up 2.00% from $11.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.02 and $3.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 99 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 411,601 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 437,610. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 208,042 and 210,630 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fraser Claire, a Director at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $388074.0 at $258.72 per share on Feb 11. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 4,349 BDX shares valued at $976481.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $224.53 per share. Campion Simon D (EVP and Segment President) sold 8,085 shares at $285.09 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $2.3 million while Mas Ribo Alberto, (EVP and Pres, Life Sciences) sold 1,430 shares on Feb 04 for $407550.0 with each share fetching $285.00.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), on the other hand, is trading around $7.58 with a market cap of $841.53M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at The RealReal Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 855,180 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,073,960 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 69.22M shares after the latest sales, with 157.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.10% with a share float percentage of 70.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The RealReal Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.66 million shares worth more than $238.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canaan Partners IX LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.01 million and represent 10.18% of shares outstanding.