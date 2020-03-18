Summarizing The Case For Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares are -25.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.66% or $0.31 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.81% and -47.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 12, 2019, UBS recommended the DB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on January 31, 2020. 10 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.56. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -4.14.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -50.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.11, down -5.90% from -$1.07 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.52 for the next year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC), on the other hand, is trading around $6.86 with a market cap of $26.69B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.10% with a share float percentage of 3.26B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company.