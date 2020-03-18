Summarizing The Case For Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares are -47.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.73% or $2.32 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.20% and -39.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Cowen recommended the XOM stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 16, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the XOM stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.50. The forecasts give the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.92% or -15.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.70% in the current quarter to $0.4, down from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.04, down -11.70% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,068,368 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 226,370. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 42,129 and 490 in purchases and sales respectively.

WELDON WILLIAM C, a Director at the company, bought 4,180 shares worth $201016.0 at $48.09 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 4,591 XOM shares valued at $199983.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $43.56 per share. Woods Darren W (Chairman and CEO) bought 2,858 shares at $59.86 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $171083.0 while Hansen Neil A, (Vice President and Secretary) sold 3,630 shares on Dec 10 for $254100.0 with each share fetching $70.00.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), on the other hand, is trading around $4.76 with a market cap of $7.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.90% with a share float percentage of 1.25B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinross Gold Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.