News

Summarizing The Case For Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

By Richard Addington

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares are -42.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.18% or -$0.31 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.66% and -35.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 24, 2019, CLSA recommended the MLCO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 30, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the MLCO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.73. The forecasts give the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock a price target range of $32.30 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.0% or 12.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -48.10% in the current quarter to -$0.43, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.39, down -12.80% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.2 for the next year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), on the other hand, is trading around $34.58 with a market cap of $8.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 84,349 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,144 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 44.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 730.75k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.80% with a share float percentage of 220.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. having a total of 819 institutions that hold shares in the company.

News

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), KeyCorp (KEY)

Andrew Francis - 0
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares are -17.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.68% or -$1.25 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
News

This Could Be A Brutal Week For News Corporation (NWSA), Wayfair Inc. (W)

Richard Addington - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares are -23.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.30% or $0.74 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

Dissecting Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Andrew Francis - 0
Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) is -92.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a...
Read more

Read More

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Halliburton Company (HAL), Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares are -74.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.37% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)?

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is 33.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.87 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Why should you buy stock in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)?

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is -12.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.80 and a...
Read more

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – TransUnion (TRU), ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares are 12.36% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.62% or $5.12 higher in the latest trading session....
Read more

A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are -9.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.38% or -$82.85 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us