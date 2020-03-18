Summarizing The Case For Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares are -42.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.18% or -$0.31 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.66% and -35.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 24, 2019, CLSA recommended the MLCO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 30, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the MLCO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.73. The forecasts give the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock a price target range of $32.30 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.0% or 12.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -48.10% in the current quarter to -$0.43, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.39, down -12.80% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.2 for the next year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), on the other hand, is trading around $34.58 with a market cap of $8.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 84,349 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,144 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 44.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 730.75k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.80% with a share float percentage of 220.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. having a total of 819 institutions that hold shares in the company.