Summarizing The Case For NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are -7.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.63% or $20.87 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.31% down YTD and -3.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.78% and -25.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NVDA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Nomura had Downgrade the stock as a Reduce on February 25, 2020. 37 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NVDA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 37 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $217.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $303.15. The forecasts give the NVIDIA Corporation stock a price target range of $360.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $230.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.65% or 5.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.20% in the current quarter to $1.7, up from the $0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.83, up 22.20% from $5.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.74 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 116 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,732,796 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,431,592. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,808 and 198,703 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kress Colette, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $540992.0 at $270.50 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 20,000 NVDA shares valued at $4.45 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $222.33 per share. Kress Colette (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,000 shares at $276.21 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $1.1 million while Drell Persis, (Director) sold 160 shares on Feb 20 for $50517.0 with each share fetching $315.73.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.34 with a market cap of $833.10M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RIG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -24.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.0 million. This represented a 98.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $792.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.11 billion from $24.45 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $340.0 million, significantly lower than the $558.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$47.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Transocean Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 915,886 shares. Insider sales totaled 333,551 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 35.36M shares after the latest sales, with 2.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.80% with a share float percentage of 571.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 518 institutions that hold shares in the company.